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YOU ARE THE INVITER THE ATTRACTOR
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10 views • April 27, 2021
To trust is to just be, to be you, to be mindful, to awaken the inner you, to tap into the inner you, to dream and imagine and allow this communication between you and you. This is where consciousness sees how you are being, and if you cannot handle the gap, it will give you more of it.
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http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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