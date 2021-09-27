© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
urses who have the courage to Protest are currently doing a silent protest whilst social distancing in Melbourne
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • September 27, 2021
FIVE8 REPORT:
Nurses who have the courage to Protest are currently doing a silent protest whilst social distancing in Melbourne… Police came out in force but have no idea what to do. They even have the chopper out on this group of Nurses! 🤦♂️
Good on ya Nurses 🙌
Nurses who have the courage to Protest are currently doing a silent protest whilst social distancing in Melbourne… Police came out in force but have no idea what to do. They even have the chopper out on this group of Nurses! 🤦♂️
Good on ya Nurses 🙌
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.