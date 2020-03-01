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Time Travel and Sodomite Programming in Film and TV - Part 9 - FAQ About Time Travel - Evil Genius Subtlety and Range and MK-ULTRA Programming Cues
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66 views • March 01, 2020
There's a wide range of subtle instances of the pairing of time travel and sodomy programming that we expose in this installment. We also give attention to some of the celestial stargate and trauma-based Illuminati mind-control programming cues we found woven into this unassuming Occult film, which openly draws upon and gives tribute to so many science fiction classics of this era.
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