© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING BIG: Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Defense Briefings
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
274 views • December 18, 2020
BREAKING BIG: Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Defense Briefings — Biden Team Caught Off Guard
DEVELOPING: Trump to Meet with Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller in the Oval Office at 3:30 PM
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-trump-meet-acting-defense-secretary-chris-miller-oval-office-330-pm/
DEVELOPING: Trump to Meet with Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller in the Oval Office at 3:30 PM
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-trump-meet-acting-defense-secretary-chris-miller-oval-office-330-pm/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.