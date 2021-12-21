© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rodolfo Young: Years in Silence, the Burden of Choice & Responsibilities, and Inspiring Others
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • December 21, 2021
Rodolfo Young spent two years in silent practice. He wasn’t sitting in some ashram somewhere. He was out in the world – and chose not to speak. We talk about what he learned during those two years, and why he decided to do this.
* Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/rodolfo-young-years-in-silence-the-burden-of-choice-responsibilities-and-inspiring-others/
* Share this video: https://youtu.be/dYhEh1yuly4
* Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
In addition, we go into some fascinating mental models such as understanding the ego as an ice block, cultivating curiosity, and how true choice carries with it the burden of responsibility (and why that’s actually a good thing).
Favorite Quote:
“In life we’re going to always have a diversity of wants, the real power comes in where we decide to choose one out of all the different wants. That power isn’t just in the thing that gets chosen, it doesn’t mean that it’s the best thing or the thing that is going to be forever, it just means that you had the empowered choice. The ability to say, ‘Hey, I’m choosing this. I chose it.’ And that’s where the power is, is that you get to choose. And also it comes with so much more sincerity, authenticity, and also vulnerability, because if you were the one to choose it means that you’re also the one to own the responsibility of that choice.”
Rodolfo’s Links:
* Rodolfo Young TEDxUbud – The Art of Holding Space - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eTWew9zbAs
* RodolfoYoung.com - http://www.rodolfoyoung.com/
* @rodolfo_young on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rodolfo_young/
* Rodolfo Young on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCubA4VWE6pI7Euwfbwy241g
* Rodolfo Young Almaflow Experience - http://www.rodolfoyoung.com/almaflow
* Rodolfo Young’s Books on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Rodolfo-Young/e/B00D3RBATC?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1578694671&sr=8-1
Other Relevant Links:
* Radio Free Europe - https://www.rferl.org/
* American Sniper - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2179136/
* Vipassana Meditations - https://www.dhamma.org/en-US/index
* Landmark Forum - https://www.landmarkworldwide.com/why-landmark/news/news-archives/art-of-wellbeing
* The Magic of Thinking Big - https://www.amazon.com/Magic-Thinking-Big-David-Schwartz/dp/0671646788
* Tony Robbins NLP - https://dailynlp.com/tony-robbins-nlp/
* The Slight Edge - https://www.amazon.com/Slight-Edge-Turning-Disciplines-Happiness/dp/1626340463
* Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/rodolfo-young-years-in-silence-the-burden-of-choice-responsibilities-and-inspiring-others/
* Share this video: https://youtu.be/dYhEh1yuly4
* Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
In addition, we go into some fascinating mental models such as understanding the ego as an ice block, cultivating curiosity, and how true choice carries with it the burden of responsibility (and why that’s actually a good thing).
Favorite Quote:
“In life we’re going to always have a diversity of wants, the real power comes in where we decide to choose one out of all the different wants. That power isn’t just in the thing that gets chosen, it doesn’t mean that it’s the best thing or the thing that is going to be forever, it just means that you had the empowered choice. The ability to say, ‘Hey, I’m choosing this. I chose it.’ And that’s where the power is, is that you get to choose. And also it comes with so much more sincerity, authenticity, and also vulnerability, because if you were the one to choose it means that you’re also the one to own the responsibility of that choice.”
Rodolfo’s Links:
* Rodolfo Young TEDxUbud – The Art of Holding Space - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eTWew9zbAs
* RodolfoYoung.com - http://www.rodolfoyoung.com/
* @rodolfo_young on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rodolfo_young/
* Rodolfo Young on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCubA4VWE6pI7Euwfbwy241g
* Rodolfo Young Almaflow Experience - http://www.rodolfoyoung.com/almaflow
* Rodolfo Young’s Books on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Rodolfo-Young/e/B00D3RBATC?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1578694671&sr=8-1
Other Relevant Links:
* Radio Free Europe - https://www.rferl.org/
* American Sniper - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2179136/
* Vipassana Meditations - https://www.dhamma.org/en-US/index
* Landmark Forum - https://www.landmarkworldwide.com/why-landmark/news/news-archives/art-of-wellbeing
* The Magic of Thinking Big - https://www.amazon.com/Magic-Thinking-Big-David-Schwartz/dp/0671646788
* Tony Robbins NLP - https://dailynlp.com/tony-robbins-nlp/
* The Slight Edge - https://www.amazon.com/Slight-Edge-Turning-Disciplines-Happiness/dp/1626340463
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.