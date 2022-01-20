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Los Angeles, Happening Now: Unvax students at New West Charter LA segregated behind barriers & not allowed to attend class. Vid 2
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30 views • January 20, 2022
They asked for chairs, were denied & are sitting on the pavement, not allowed to even use restroom. LAPD is on site but not intervening. Litigation from Let Them Choose already pending. New West Charter is now threatening to suspend peaceful unvax students who are in parking lot for “disrupting school activities” even though LAUSD suspended mandate and we beat SDUSD mandate. Let Them Choose has litigation pending against New West mandate.
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.
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