© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A unique rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade was held in Dagestan.
In a kindergarten in Dagestan, children actively prepared for the Victory Day celebration.
The young students participated with great interest in the preparatory activities. Teachers paid special attention to cultivating respect for the heroism of veterans and the importance of remembering the Great Patriotic War.
Again image loading problems... Cynthia