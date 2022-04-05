EP 2889-6PM CIA CAUGHT!  FALSE FLAG IN BUCHA UKRAINE - FAKE VIDEOS - FAKE NEWS CALLS FOR TROOPS  

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Russia has responded to claims that its forces committed war crimes by brutally Murdering civilians in a town close to Kiev, calling the incident “fake” and labelling its orchestration as a “staged” false flag “provocation.”
The so far unverified claims of the Ukrainian mayor of the town Bucha that Russian forces tortured and massacred civilians have been amplified by the media.
The mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk shared footage and photographs of dead bodies strewn about the streets of Bucha, which is 23 miles northwest of Kyiv.
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