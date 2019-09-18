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Benjamin Netanyahu Opponent Could Be Blackmailed By Iran
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70 views • September 18, 2019
According to the exit polls, the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz and Netanyahu’s Likud will win about the same number of parliamentary seats. But neither of them will be able to come close to forming a majority without Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party, and that makes Lieberman Israel’s new “kingmaker”.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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