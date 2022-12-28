116 - Michael Marshall - The Radical Change in Family Relationships and Marriage from being Centered on Child Welfare to being Centered on Self Pleasure

Michael Marshall, Editor Emeritus of UPI explains how progressives routinely ignore the numerous benefits of marriage between a man and a woman for child welfare. Instead, they focus on whatever makes the two partners of whatever type happy.

Children are the losers in this new paradigm.

Resources mentioned in the video:

International Federation for Family Development: https://iffd.org/

Family Research Council: https://www.frc.org/

Heritage Foundation: https://www.heritage.org/








