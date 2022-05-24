VAXX induced HEART ATTACK 11 days after "BOOSTER"

Jovelyn Jorda

February 20 Magandang Araw po sainyo nais po sana naming ilapit sainyo Ang aming bunsong kapatid na si Luiz Jessie Tamayo currently siya po ay nasa QUEZON CITY HEART CENTER dahil siya po ay inatake sa puso at nagda dialysis nasa malubhang karamdaman. siya po ay kailangan maoperahan sa lalong madaling panahon upang maging successful Ang kanyang magiging operation, we are hoping And asking to all your prayers For financial help, maaari po kayong mag send sa gcash number sa baba, any amount will do po, sobrang laking tulong napo Ang inyong ibibigay, Maraming salamat po and God bless Gcash #09556546830 hedaya P #09679866300 Ma.Rosalinda Jorda

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GOOGLE TRANSLATE:

Jovelyn Jorda

February 20 Good day to you. We would like to bring you closer. Our youngest brother, Luiz Jessie Tamayo, is currently at the QUEZON CITY HEART CENTER because he had a heart attack and is on dialysis and is seriously ill. he needs to be operated on as soon as possible to be successful His operation will be, we are hoping And asking to all your prayers For financial help, you can send to the gcash number below, any amount will do, very big help napo Ang inyong ibibigay, Maraming salamat po and God bless Gcash #09556546830 hedaya P #09679866300 Ma.Rosalinda Jorda

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SOURCE:

https://t.me/anastaci91/6449



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