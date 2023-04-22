Uncensored: RECEIPTS Kamala, Garland, Walensky Operating ILLEGALLY, Not Under Constitution

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Attorneys Todd Callender & Ken Ferguson join Maria Zeee along with Researcher Lisa McGee to provide EVIDENCE that Kamala Harris, Merrick Garland, Rochelle Walensky and a whole host of other US Government Officials were never officially sworn into Office under the US Constitution, and what can be done about it.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jop2r-live-uncensored-receipts-kamala-garland-walensky-operating-illegally-not-un.html



