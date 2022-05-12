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Curated Cannabis from LucidaClub
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21 views • May 12, 2022
LucidaClub is an ecommerce cannabis service that launched in early 2021. They offer the Cannacurious a platform to satisfy their curiosity and enjoy the benefits of cannabis, simply and securely, choosing from a selection of curated experience boxes to meet their desired results.
Summary:
customizing cannabis preferences
Making claims VS the FDA
Delivery & Online sales versus in-store
Raising cannabis capital
Valuations using a convertible note
The #TalkingHedge chats with Jack Roosevelt, Founder & CEO at LucidaClub...
https://youtu.be/uJhJVy_bPCg
Summary:
customizing cannabis preferences
Making claims VS the FDA
Delivery & Online sales versus in-store
Raising cannabis capital
Valuations using a convertible note
The #TalkingHedge chats with Jack Roosevelt, Founder & CEO at LucidaClub...
https://youtu.be/uJhJVy_bPCg
Keywords
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