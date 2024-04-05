Create New Account
What Is Divine Love Path Primarily About, Responsible for My Personal Desires, First 7 Pairs Entering the Soul Union State, Pure Desire for God vs Desire to Avoid the Pain
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/AfncgBVeap4?si=zcym5RmrPMig2oqP

20100424 The Human Soul - Reincarnation Emotions


Cut:

06m05s - 09m36s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


spiritualitysimplerelationship with godone with goddivine love pathsoul conditioncomplete soulreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingthe 14 reincarnatedemotionally realthe strongest desire for godfirst soul union statespiritual progressionavoidance of painpure desiremy desires my responsibilitydesire to be real with god

