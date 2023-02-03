EMP Practice Run? Why Didn’t Norad Protect USA?

A massive Chinese spy balloon has been floating over Alaska, Canada, and the continental USA for days. Apparently, the folks at NORAD didn’t see it. General Milley and Secretary Lloyd Austin were too busy indoctrinating American troops to accept homosexuality, transgenderism, and CRT ideology to watch the skies of the USA.





