What is really happening in Sweden, Greta?

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CLIMATE HUSTLE answers these questions, and many, many more. Produced by CFACT and CDR Communications in the one-of-a-kind entertaining and informative style that has made CFACT’s award-winning ClimateDepot.com one of the world’s most sought after sources for reliable, hard-to-find facts about climate issues, this groundbreaking film tears the cover off of global warming hype, and exposes the myths and exaggerations of this multi-billion dollar issue.
CLIMATE HUSTLE, hosted by award-winning investigative journalist Marc Morano, reveals the history of climate scares including global cooling, debunks outrageous claims about temperatures, extreme weather, and the so-called “consensus;” exposes the increasingly shrill calls to “act immediately before it’s too late,” and in perhaps the film’s most important section, profiles key scientists who used to believe in climate alarm but have since converted to skepticism.
CLIMATE HUSTLE was the #1 movie in America (per screen average) during its one-night national theater event, and had enthusiastic audiences in 400 theaters with sell-outs or close to sell outs in multiple cities! WorldNetDaily said CLIMATE HUSTLE “could be the most important movie of the year” while Audiences Everywhere said “this audience is the most expressive I’ve sat with in a long, long time.”
CLIMATE HUSTLE is now working on domestic encore theater showings, international showings, and home video distribution through DVDs, Blu-ray, and streaming download. Order your copy today!
These are a just a few of the many Native Sons and Daughters who are educating and uniting on a solution to end the Lies and corruption - Thank you all for being part of the Creation of our FIRST Constitution - removing the shackles of the BNA ACT and the Indian ACT
Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email- [email protected]
HO CANADA http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - Native Sons and Daughter Unite to save their Countries
As we explained the Native Sons and Daughters united together we are Sovereign and to create an amazing Constitution together to remove the corrupt BNA Act and Indian Act so all may live in peace, prosperity for future generations -
- Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Learn more about this amazing Document - here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - this is a brief description what this page is designed for and our Goals
Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email
[email protected]
Constitutional Conventions Core beliefs:
DeJure Constitutional Conventions -
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and Women are created with equal rights, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it,and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
Freedom, Justice, prosperity, abundance, emancipation and the ability for all people to thrive.
Uniting people across the land, inspiring people with truth.
Bringing the actions hidden i
(Each province is in fact it's own country already. Please see links provided for educational purposes ).
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A
The Myth is Canada
http://www.themythisiscanada.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOCA5MH3q_8
Canada a Country without a Constitutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcpeZYaIirc&feature=youtu.be
CANADA A COUNTRY WITHOUT A CONSTITUTION
A Factual Examination Of
The Constitutional Problem
By Walter F. Kuhl
Member Of Parliament
Jasper-Edson 1935-1949
January 1977
"It is therefore easy to see why Canada is
not a confederation............."
Dr. Maurice Ollivier, K.C., Joint Law Clerk,
House of Commons, before the Special Committee
on the British North America Act, 1935
"I have always contended, for reasons too long to enumerate here,that it [Canada] has not become either a confederationor a federal union."
[Dr. Ollivier, in a personal letter to Mr. Kuhl, May 30th, 1936]
http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/03/canada-country-without-constitution.html
HO, CANADA ! by R. Rogers Smith, ( Chief Wapanatak )
https://bcfreedom.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/ho-canada.pdf