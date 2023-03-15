STICKY LITTLE GOLD FINGERS... and the "Gold Play""

There WILL NOT be a gold and silver economy for AT LEAST a decade. it will be a decade or more before people have enuf to eat, enuf shelter, warmth, etc before anyone is gonna trade you anything for a hunk of metal. They're trying to sell you a liability ... One that they will surely confiscate. Bad guys steal gold folks and anyone offering you gold for paper is setting you up somehow. Period. And the channels that make a killing from sponsors by having hour long infomercials are NOT your friend. It's time to recognize this and make a list of these folks that would RATHER make money off your mistakes than telling you what I'm telling you. That's a fact y'all.

Why would someone trade you gold for something completely worthless as FIAT CURRENCY... as the world watches it crash, they offer you gold for it? Becuz it's a set up. They're just letting ya hold it temporarily becuz they want you to feel like you still have moved left.

