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Best Video to Quickly Understand Agenda 21
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338 views • January 21, 2020
This is a short video which does an excellent job of explaining the United Nation's Agenda 21 in a concise manner that is easy to understand. The language used for Agenda 21 is very general and is hard for anyone to understand without extensive research.
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