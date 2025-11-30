Two resurrections yet to come

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson 98; Looking into Revelation 20 and John 5, which aligns with Old Testament prophecy about resurrection from Ezekiel and Daniel, we see a picture of two resurrections. The first is all Believers and the second is attached to the second death. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!