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EP 141: Chris Benoit...What Happened?
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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12 views • December 13, 2021
This week we talk about the Chris Benoit murder/suicide that occurred over an entire weekend back in June of 2007. We talk about the facts that are known about the case, a timeline of events, and the countless inconsistencies and misinformation that is so prevalent regarding the case. We'll discuss some wild conspiracy theories regarding the case and finally give our opinions on what may have happened that tragic weekend. Sadly still, no one really knows why any of this occurred.

Episode Links:

Chris & Nancy: The True Story of the Benoit Murder-Suicide and Pro Wrestling's Cocktail of Death by Irvin Muchnick: https://www.amazon.com/Chris-Nancy-Irvin-Muchnick-audiobook/dp/B00BEIXK5E/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=irvin+muchnick&;qid=1639327720&sr=8-2

Talk is Jericho with Sandra Toffoloni (Nancy Benoit's sister): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGqfOS17aQ

Chris Benoit report on Fox News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKy9ijjwGQU

Chris Benoit report on CNN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByMzOqJbbDA

Vince McMahon Announces Chris Benoit's Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOf41GqB3Nc

Chris Benoit Autopsy Report: http://www.autopsyfiles.org/reports/Celebs/benoit,%20chris_report.pdf

Toxicology Report Solves Nothing in Chris Benoit Case: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1404-toxicology-report-solves-nothing-in-chris-benoit-case

10 Years Later: 15 Facts in the Chris Benoit Murder Case that Still Shock Us: https://www.therichest.com/shocking/10-years-later-15-facts-in-the-chris-benoit-murder-case-that-still-shock-us/

Chris Benoit Conspiracy Theories Debunked: https://wrestlepundit.com/wwe-news/chris-benoit-conspiracy/

Chris Benoit Murder-Suicide Initial Police Report: https://prowrestlingstories.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Chris_Benoit_Murder_Suicide_Police_Report_ProWrestlingStories.com_.pdf

Final Police Report Includes Phone Records and Prescription Drugs Found in Benoit Residence: https://www.pwtorch.com/artman2/publish/WWE_News_3/article_24500.shtml

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true crimeprofessional wrestlinghomewrecker podcastchris benoitnancy benoit
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