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EP 141: Chris Benoit...What Happened?
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12 views • December 13, 2021
This week we talk about the Chris Benoit murder/suicide that occurred over an entire weekend back in June of 2007. We talk about the facts that are known about the case, a timeline of events, and the countless inconsistencies and misinformation that is so prevalent regarding the case. We'll discuss some wild conspiracy theories regarding the case and finally give our opinions on what may have happened that tragic weekend. Sadly still, no one really knows why any of this occurred.
Episode Links:
Chris & Nancy: The True Story of the Benoit Murder-Suicide and Pro Wrestling's Cocktail of Death by Irvin Muchnick: https://www.amazon.com/Chris-Nancy-Irvin-Muchnick-audiobook/dp/B00BEIXK5E/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=irvin+muchnick&;qid=1639327720&sr=8-2
Talk is Jericho with Sandra Toffoloni (Nancy Benoit's sister): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGqfOS17aQ
Chris Benoit report on Fox News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKy9ijjwGQU
Chris Benoit report on CNN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByMzOqJbbDA
Vince McMahon Announces Chris Benoit's Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOf41GqB3Nc
Chris Benoit Autopsy Report: http://www.autopsyfiles.org/reports/Celebs/benoit,%20chris_report.pdf
Toxicology Report Solves Nothing in Chris Benoit Case: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1404-toxicology-report-solves-nothing-in-chris-benoit-case
10 Years Later: 15 Facts in the Chris Benoit Murder Case that Still Shock Us: https://www.therichest.com/shocking/10-years-later-15-facts-in-the-chris-benoit-murder-case-that-still-shock-us/
Chris Benoit Conspiracy Theories Debunked: https://wrestlepundit.com/wwe-news/chris-benoit-conspiracy/
Chris Benoit Murder-Suicide Initial Police Report: https://prowrestlingstories.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Chris_Benoit_Murder_Suicide_Police_Report_ProWrestlingStories.com_.pdf
Final Police Report Includes Phone Records and Prescription Drugs Found in Benoit Residence: https://www.pwtorch.com/artman2/publish/WWE_News_3/article_24500.shtml
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Chris & Nancy: The True Story of the Benoit Murder-Suicide and Pro Wrestling's Cocktail of Death by Irvin Muchnick: https://www.amazon.com/Chris-Nancy-Irvin-Muchnick-audiobook/dp/B00BEIXK5E/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=irvin+muchnick&;qid=1639327720&sr=8-2
Talk is Jericho with Sandra Toffoloni (Nancy Benoit's sister): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGqfOS17aQ
Chris Benoit report on Fox News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKy9ijjwGQU
Chris Benoit report on CNN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByMzOqJbbDA
Vince McMahon Announces Chris Benoit's Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOf41GqB3Nc
Chris Benoit Autopsy Report: http://www.autopsyfiles.org/reports/Celebs/benoit,%20chris_report.pdf
Toxicology Report Solves Nothing in Chris Benoit Case: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1404-toxicology-report-solves-nothing-in-chris-benoit-case
10 Years Later: 15 Facts in the Chris Benoit Murder Case that Still Shock Us: https://www.therichest.com/shocking/10-years-later-15-facts-in-the-chris-benoit-murder-case-that-still-shock-us/
Chris Benoit Conspiracy Theories Debunked: https://wrestlepundit.com/wwe-news/chris-benoit-conspiracy/
Chris Benoit Murder-Suicide Initial Police Report: https://prowrestlingstories.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Chris_Benoit_Murder_Suicide_Police_Report_ProWrestlingStories.com_.pdf
Final Police Report Includes Phone Records and Prescription Drugs Found in Benoit Residence: https://www.pwtorch.com/artman2/publish/WWE_News_3/article_24500.shtml
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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