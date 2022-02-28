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TREATING PEOPLE RIGHT
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50 views • February 28, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 2:1-8. James again calls them brothers and sisters. In this, he shows them that he respects and looks after them. To God we are all of equal worth whether we are rich or poor. They must accept people for what they are and not for what they have or have not. They had considered the rich to be better than the poor. So James tells them to stop doing it. They must not honour the rich and show a lack of respect for the poor. They must be fair and have the same respect for the poor person as for the rich person. Those who belong to God must show respect to all of his people.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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