WHAT I’D TEACH MY KIDS (IF I KNEW THEN WHAT I KNOW NOW)

If I’d seen 2020 coming, I’d have had a lot of conversations with my kids. Thanks for the request for this topic, it was fun to think about and talk to YOU about–I wish I’d had lots of conversations with my children who have to now navigate the post-2020 world as young adults. In many ways, I’m a little jealous of those of you with minor children, because you can still teach your kids about these issues.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.