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Trump Scores HUGE WINS in MI and PA as Feckless Republicans Certify FRAUDULENT Votes
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65 views • November 24, 2020
In this video Dr. Steve Turley, Phd. looks at the major wins going on in two battleground states for the Trump legal team, how the betrayal of Republican certifiers is turning out to be a big nothing-burger, and how Republican legislators are stepping up big time to make sure that every LEGAL vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out.
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