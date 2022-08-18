Russia: Ukraine Plots Nuclear Power Plant Catastrophe on Friday

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Russia’s defense ministry today said that Ukraine plans to carry out artillery strikes on a Russia-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday, plus a major update on President Trump’s legal problems.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/18/22.
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