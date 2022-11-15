Create New Account
God tues morning nov 15 2022 ~ Mark 5:36!
Agapes Light
Published 13 days ago

t.y.

describing some of yesterdays feelings and some new attempts at perspectives to aid in plunging forward with fortis, sapientia and endless patience for His ways are not our ways. I want to express deep gratitude for all your wonderful emails and comments. bless you for existing and continuing to think and persevere. Amen.

yall make every day worth this fight for my kids and intellectual honesty .. kundo i miss you, s soon as Jesus heard the word that was spoken, he saith unto the ruler of the synagogue, Be not afraid, only believe.

Amen

Keywords
sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

