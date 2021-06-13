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Outside The BBC For The vigil On Vaccine Injury Awareness Day 3rd June 2021
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40 views • June 13, 2021
The BBC do not report on the true nature of vaccine injury, so Louise Fisher decided to get some vital information out to the public.
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