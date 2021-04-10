Unmasking the Truth - Protect Your Immune System the Right Way

URGENT MESSAGE! PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO!

In this video, I go over the issues with mask-wearing and how to truly protect yourself from viruses.

As you guys may know, I am a certified personal trainer, a Fitness and Nutrition specialist, and I am studying for my doctorate in Naturopathy and I get to share information that I gather from my studies with you guys.

There's a lot of misinformation out there regarding masks being able to protect you from getting covid.

Because of this, fear is being empowered, but I am here to strip the power from fear and put that power right back in your hands.

The problem is that people rely more on the mask for their protection than on keeping up with the health of their bodies because what we're not being told is that, through proper health, we can keep from getting the virus.



*If you would like me to send you all the studies I cited, leave me a comment.