BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 I'm the fireman
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 days ago
At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe


I'm the fireman (yeah), fire, f-fireman (yeah) You can spark it up and I'ma put you out (get 'em) You can spark it up and I'ma put you out Shh, the fireman comin' Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (uh-oh) Yeah (uh-oh, hey, I'm back), yeah Yeah (that's right), yup (Birdman), yup (They gon' have to call the law), uh-huh (I'm burnin', shawty) I'm back (I tried told 'em) What you, oh, what you gon' do now? (Yeah) I'm the fireman (yeah), fire, f-fireman (yeah) You can spark it up and I'ma put you out (get 'em) You can spark it up and I'ma put you out

Keywords
at 80 bpmsouthern hip-hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavyrolling 808ssparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the grooveverses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hitsthe hook explodes with distorted bassthick vocal chantsand dense layering for an intensecommanding vibe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy