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Police Swarm Protests Near Josh Green's Residence. Protesters: End Vax Mandates!
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120 views • August 14, 2021
On August 13, 2021 at about 7:30pm, a crowd of protesters returned for the third night in a row demanding Josh Green help end the vaccine and mask mandates.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
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#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #March
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #March
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