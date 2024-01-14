It's in the Air !1-14-24 @ 1:40pm

A Word from Father God of a pestilence/pathogen having been released in the air with warnings to the Bride of Christ and the 144,000.

2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Verses:

Galatians 3:13; Isaiah 5:14; 59:1-4; Psalms 91:1-10; Proverbs 3:5-6; 14:9; 12-14; Ecclesiastes 5:6; 1 Timothy 5:22; Titus 1:15-16; James 1:19-27; 3:8-18; 4:16-17; Acts 14:22; Revelation 6; Matthew 12:34; Mark 9:47

