It's in the Air !1-14-24 @ 1:40pm
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 17 hours ago

A Word from Father God of a pestilence/pathogen having been released in the air with warnings to the Bride of Christ and the 144,000.

2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Verses:

Galatians 3:13; Isaiah 5:14; 59:1-4; Psalms 91:1-10; Proverbs 3:5-6; 14:9; 12-14; Ecclesiastes 5:6; 1 Timothy 5:22; Titus 1:15-16; James 1:19-27; 3:8-18; 4:16-17; Acts 14:22; Revelation 6; Matthew 12:34; Mark 9:47

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320


Prayer Email:

[email protected]


Questions:

[email protected]


Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

warningpestilence144000bride of christpathogen

