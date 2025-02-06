FLORIDA GUN CONFISCATION: RUSSELL ADAMS LOWREY JR Attacks His Brother: Doesn't End Well. STAND YOUR GROUND SELF-DEFENSE?

On May 17th 2023, a serial drunk-driver & dope-head, RUSSELL ADAMS LOWREY JR, stole his brother's one gallon jug of spring water and 6 Body Armor Sport's drinks from the refrigerator in the home they shared. Having discovered this petit theft when the brother returned home shortly after 10 PM, he shouted to RUSSELL LOWREY, (who was in the hall bathroom), that he had "30 seconds to put" the stolen property back in the refrigerator where he stole them, or the Sheriff would be called. RUSSELL LOWREY exited the bathroom and began threatening and hitting his brother, with both his hands and objects being used as improvised weapons, including the 1 gallon jug of water and a 40 ounce stainless STEEL Yeti tumbler.

Realizing he couldn't defend himself with an iPad and two Walmart bags in his hand, the brother turned and threw them up onto the dinning table behind him so that they would NOT become slip-fall hazards on the floor where an attack was taking place. RUSSELL LOWREY continued threating body movements with his left hand over the gun in his LEFT pocket and his RIGHT hand clenched in a fist, and cocked back on the kitchen countertop. Fearing the clearly imminent continuation of RUSSELL LOWREY'S physical attack, his brother strikes him in the left eye with a right overhand punch. Simultaneous to this strike, RUSSELL LOWREY strikes his brother in the head with his LEFT hand, causing his brother's head to violently snap backwards. RUSSELL LOWREY continued to try to strike his brother and grabbed him by the shirt and face. His brother then took RUSSELL LOWREY to the ground with a behind-the-head takedown, (intentionally omitting the usual knee strike to the face used in this takedown technique), where the fight continued. While on the ground, RUSSELL LOWREY took his brother's concealed firearm from his inside the waistband holster, resulting in a life or death fight for the gun. RUSSELL LOWREY lost this battle, and his brother gained control of the gun, and immediately attempted to get to his feet to get away, however, RUSSELL LOWREY threw his right arm over his brother's left shoulder and began pulling him back down to the ground, while fighting with his left hand to regain possession of the gun.

Not wanting to kill RUSSELL LOWREY, his brother used the only available NON-DEADLY force available, by delivering a hammer-blow with his RIGHT hand to the top of RUSSELL LOWREY'S head. The struggle for the gun continued on the ground, until his brother was finally able to get up to his feet and back away, but RUSSELL LOWREY chased and cornered his brother in the kitchen with NO WAY OUT. His brother told RUSSELL LOWREY, "...you're my brother and I don't want to kill you, so DON'T MAKE ME SHOOT YOU, because I WILL KILL YOU TONIGHT IF YOU TOUCH ME AGAIN."

So how do you think this turned out?

Well, the brother was arrested and charged with FELONY AGGREVATED BATTERY WITH THE USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON, and RUSSELL LOWREY has never been charged for any of the crimes captured in this video. His brother's professional career and life has been destroyed, his minor child has been taken from him and this false arrest by the Walton County Florida Sheriff and malicious prosecution by the First Judicial Circuit of Florida State Attorney, has continued for since May 17th 2023, and is facing 20 to 30 years in prison if convicted.

He has had his 2nd Amendment Constitutional Rights striped by the courts and left with no way to defend himself from monsters like this.

Florida Gun Confiscation, one law-abiding citizen at a time, and YOU MAY BE NEXT!

