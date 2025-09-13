BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tribute to a HERO
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
118 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The cool thing about courage is that it actually doesn't require any talent. It is just a choice. That's it. You have to choose to be courageous. A lot of things in life have to do with, well, I don't have enough money, I don't have enough. No, courage is different. You could just choose to be courageous. You could say, today, I'm going to be courageous. And everyone knows what courage is. Courage is doing the right thing when you don't know how it's going to work out. That is courage. So you do the right thing when there is some aura and some element of unpredictability. When there is risk, that is when Courage comes in. How do you create more courage in a generation that is so lacking it? The best answer that I can give is that we must find other role models and find other stories of the past of courageous people, and raise our children in those stories, some of the great heroes that have built our civilization, men and women full of courage, we need to teach our young people about that.

Chalie Kirk

09/11/2025 - The HighWire Episode 441, a Turning Point: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/a-turning-point/

Keywords
truthtributeherohighwirecharlie kirk
