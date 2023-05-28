KARI LAKE | This is how they sabotaged Election Day in Arizona. 👀

👀This is a must watch all the way through! Caught on video.
This is how they sabotaged Election Day in Arizona. 👀
On October 14th, 17th & 18th, Maricopa County performed secret testing on the tabulators
This was AFTER the legally required Logic & Accuracy test;
260 of 446 tabulators failed!
They were used on election day anyway. Where 59% failed!
This is the story of a sabotage. WATCH & SHARE!
https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1662890388540231681?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.