Armageddon Gear Ultra lightweight Shooting Mat - Minuteman Review

The Midway USA Pro Series Competition Shooting Mat has been my go to gun range shooting mat. It has padding for elbows and knees. With its eleven inch muzzle blast flap deployed, the Midway mat is eighty five inches long. Grommets are there for securing the mat against Wyoming’s wind. And it is fitted with a ledge to capture bipod legs. This mat sets the standard for high power and the Civilian Marksmanship Program matches.





But the Midway mat weighs over six pounds and is a bulky thirty six by nine inches rolled up. Fine when your vehicle is parked behind the range shooting line or you rolled up in your bike trailer, but a bit excessive for hiking into backcountry shooting or hunting spots. Made in China, but a great mat.





So I gave the Midway Packable Shooting Mat a try. At one point five pounds it is light. It’ll keep the dew off of you, but has no padding. Kind of a glorified, tactical ground tarp. Also made in China.





Enter the Armageddon Gear Ultralight Shooting Mat. Only one point nine pounds and yet features one eight inch closed cell foam padding at the elbows. A bit shorter and narrower than the Midway Packable, but it is far more comfortable for unprotected elbows. A simple, clever adjustable bungee retention makes deployment much quieter than velcro straps. Implications for those wanting a hunting mat. It does use velcro for the storage pocket which is conveniently accessible when it is rolled up. It does not have the bipod ledge like the Midway Pro Series mat, but you really should only be taking out the mechanical slack in the bipod, not “loading” it. The Armageddon Gear Ultralight Shooting Mat is one quarter the weight of the Midway Pro Series, twice the price, and made in the USA.





The Armageddon Gear Ultralight Mat found a permanent home in my Eberlestock Gun Runner backpack.