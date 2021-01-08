The 5G Dragnet

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TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/5g/
Telecom companies are currently scrambling to implement fifth-generation cellular network technology. But the world of 5G is a world where all objects are wired and constantly communicating data to one another. The dark truth is that the development of 5G networks and the various networked products that they will give rise to in the global smart city infrastructure, represent the greatest threat to freedom in the history of humanity.
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Song
It's Perilous
Artist
Michael Rothery
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing