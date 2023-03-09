https://gettr.com/post/p2awmvj8e8d
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: The Russia-Ukraine war is actually a fight between Russia and Europe; Although Europe always follows the lead of the United States, the New Federal State of China has more influence in Europe than the United States.
#RussiaUkraineWar #NFSC #MilesGuo
3/8/2023 文贵直播：俄乌战争实际上是俄罗斯和欧洲的战争；虽然欧洲百分百跟着美国，但新中国联邦在欧洲有比美国更大的影响力！
#俄乌战争 #新中国联邦 #郭文贵
