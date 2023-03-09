© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2awmvj8e8d
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: The Russia-Ukraine war is actually a fight between Russia and Europe; Although Europe always follows the lead of the United States, the New Federal State of China has more influence in Europe than the United States.
#RussiaUkraineWar #NFSC #MilesGuo
3/8/2023 文贵直播：俄乌战争实际上是俄罗斯和欧洲的战争；虽然欧洲百分百跟着美国，但新中国联邦在欧洲有比美国更大的影响力！
#俄乌战争 #新中国联邦 #郭文贵