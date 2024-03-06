Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The War on Children 2024 Documentary "The War On Children" exposes the ongoing battle for control of the next generation and their minds. This film reveals the battle plan being used to control
channel image
Puretrauma357
1645 Subscribers
39 views
Published 20 hours ago

The War on Children 2024 Documentary
"The War On Children" exposes the ongoing battle for control of the next generation and their minds. This film reveals the battle plan being used to control the future. To win this war you have to understand the tactics of your enemy.

Keywords
exposesthe warof the next generationon childrenthe war on children2024 documentarythe ongoing battle for controland their minds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket