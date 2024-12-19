When I Gave My Talent To GOD The Impossible Became Possible!

Toward The Mark Minute about how to see challenges you face, NOT as roadblocks but, as opportunities! Keys to...

=> believing God and His Word

=> seeking to find our place in God’s plan for His Creation

=> discovering our platform for ministry

=> stepping out in Faith

=> fulfilling our purpose in God's Will.

1 min., 27 sec.

Hear full "Your Passion IS Your Pulpit" podcast @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/13338638 Activate your PASSION to achieve the significant thing God has set before you! Become proficient at pressing through fear and intimidation, staying FOCUSED on Christ Jesus, and fulfilling and possessing ALL that God has for you.

Join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls, and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives, as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#Faith #PressingTowardTheMark #BetweenTheLines

