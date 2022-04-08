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Justin Castro? - the Other 24 Report with Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 008)
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155 views • April 08, 2022
So, what is all this about Justin Trudeau actually being the son of Fidel Castro? Is there any evidence to support the claim? Seymour Guff takes a closer look, digs through the archives, and conducts some uncomfortable interviews, to try to shed some light on the Trudeau-Castro backstory.
(Ep-008) April 07, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
(Ep-008) April 07, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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