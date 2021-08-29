COUNTY BY COUNTY COMMUNITY BUILDERS OF FREEDOM!

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https://communitybuildersoffreedom.com/
Community Builders
of Freedom
About Katlin & Eric
Katlin and Eric are a loving, caring couple, fighting for humanity. Eric served in the United States Army for 12 years as a combat medic. Katlin is a former social worker. Currently, they own a personal training studio together called Love and Muscles in Maine. Katlin and Eric are proud members of Maine Stands Up, which is a sub group of Pam Popper’s Make Americans Free Again. Katlin and Eric were so inspired by what Maine Stands Up established and felt it needed to be shared with the other states.
Together, Katlin and Eric have been traveling across the United States, helping communities get started. The main focuses of these communities are medical/civil freedoms and unity. This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone. Eric and Katlin have found that these newly formed communities have brought healing and growth to all. People are able to gather, hug, and see each other’s faces again!