Confirming Dream, Russia & Food Shortage 12/12/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a dream that confirms as Russians missiles come down, we’ll “go up”. We also see that Tyson has closed 3 of their plants and lays off 1000 workers. Finally, we learn that drones are spying near Trump’s House, the U.S. is preparing for nuclear strikes, Russia conducts Nuclear Drills and much more.
00:00 – Confirming Dream
01:45 – Food Shortage
03:55 – Spy Drones near Trump House
08:32 – Nine Hypersonic Missiles
13:09 – U.S. Changes Nuclear Posture
15:56 – Russia Threatens to Attack
22:40 – Putin
25:50 – Our Sponsors
