Confirming Dream, Russia & Food Shortage 12/12/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a dream that confirms as Russians missiles come down, we’ll “go up”. We also see that Tyson has closed 3 of their plants and lays off 1000 workers. Finally, we learn that drones are spying near Trump’s House, the U.S. is preparing for nuclear strikes, Russia conducts Nuclear Drills and much more.

00:00 – Confirming Dream

01:45 – Food Shortage

03:55 – Spy Drones near Trump House

08:32 – Nine Hypersonic Missiles

13:09 – U.S. Changes Nuclear Posture

15:56 – Russia Threatens to Attack

22:40 – Putin

