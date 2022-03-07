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WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON? [THE END TIMES STUDY - SESSION 01]
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161 views • March 07, 2022
This online "reality TV" Bible study is the first of thirteen classes on Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM CST through May 26. You can watch it live each week here on Facebook or play the replay below [at no cost].
This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation could see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please go to https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy .
This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation could see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please go to https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy .
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