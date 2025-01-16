⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (16 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces's units hit formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, two motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and one infantry brigade of the AFU near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruykovka, Boguslavka (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 470 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher, and four field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots have been neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of six mechanised brigades and two assault brigades of the AFU near Kramatorsk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Sribnoye, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, and seven artillery guns, to include two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, three national guard brigades, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Lysovka, Novovasilevka, Tarasovka, Novoyelizavetovka, Petropavlovka, and Slavyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 580 troops, three tanks, to include one German-made Leopard tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of four mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades near Bogatyr, Konstantiopol, Alekseyevka, Vremevka, Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, to include one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Daryevka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, eight motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 152 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,575 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,554 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,706 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,352 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.