The Great ELECTRIC car DISASTER just got worse! Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Mirrored Content 
Think about all the money and resources that have gone into promoting EVs. All of your tax dollars, all the advertising, all the bloviating from the White House. With allllll of that money and effort, how much did we get for it? Well, according to a new report, a whole 3% more Americans own EVs this year than did last year. A whole 3%. Wow. Overwhelming.

Keywords
politicsgreen energyevs

