The Great ELECTRIC car DISASTER just got worse! Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Think about all the money and resources that have gone into promoting EVs. All of your tax dollars, all the advertising, all the bloviating from the White House. With allllll of that money and effort, how much did we get for it? Well, according to a new report, a whole 3% more Americans own EVs this year than did last year. A whole 3%. Wow. Overwhelming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.