"Are they angels? Are they archangels?"

"Hark, the herald," angels sing.
Listen to angels speak. Watch the "Birth of the Messiah" playlist on the Aka SpiritualMessengers of God channel – https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2a691396-217c-42ad-aa83-e71d215b741c?index=1
We wish the recording could be more clear for you to hear, but here's why it's as it is – read "What Did You Come out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a
The spiritual messengers of God say, "We were sent for the one who did ask our Father...." (See Jesus farewell words in John, chapters 13-17.)
"We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
