© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
213) Message to health care workers from La Quinta Columna: "Either you stop killing people or we will come after you to stop you doing this."
Follow
4
Share
Report
292 views • August 05, 2021
August 5th, 2021
COMMUNICATION TO SANITARY OF THE FIFTH COLUMN
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/COMMUNICATIONTOSANITARYOFTHEFIFTHCOLUMN:d
GERMAN: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/MITTEILUNGANDIEMEDICALCOMMUNITYDERF%C3%9CNFTENS%C3%84ULEDEUTSCHEVERSION:b
SPANISH: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/AVISOURGENTEAOSSANIT%C3%81RIOS:2
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ and ForLifeonEarth Channel at https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth for more information on my work.
COMMUNICATION TO SANITARY OF THE FIFTH COLUMN
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/COMMUNICATIONTOSANITARYOFTHEFIFTHCOLUMN:d
GERMAN: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/MITTEILUNGANDIEMEDICALCOMMUNITYDERF%C3%9CNFTENS%C3%84ULEDEUTSCHEVERSION:b
SPANISH: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/AVISOURGENTEAOSSANIT%C3%81RIOS:2
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ and ForLifeonEarth Channel at https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth for more information on my work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.