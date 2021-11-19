Church Leaders Not Standing For Freedom, Encourage Bio-Weapon

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𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃!
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠! 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞! "𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐞
https://rumble.com/vhd64r-doctor-warning-deadly-nanoparticles-ingredient-in-vaccine-not-for-human-or-.html
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐞: "𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧", 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨, 𝐅𝐥𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠
https://rumble.com/vn4itj-ask-dr.-jane-pfizermectin-miscarriages-placebo-flu-shots-shedding.html
𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞: 𝐉𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐋𝐘 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞!
https://rumble.com/vnd0r3-cardiac-sonographer-blows-whistle-jabs-deadly-for-young-people.html
𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧, 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
https://rumble.com/vn2ulr-nurse-whistleblower-breaks-down-cries-in-live-tell-all-interview.html
𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭, 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐟𝐢𝐚
https://rumble.com/vn2mlx-doctor-exposes-covid-shots-threatened-by-communist-medical-mafia.html
𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐒 𝐅𝐨𝐱 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧!
https://rumble.com/vmliyl-leaked-internal-memo-confirms-fox-news-is-controlled-opposition.html
𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐚𝐱𝐱 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐱𝐱𝐞𝐝
https://rumble.com/vlx3oh-bill-gates-patent-blockchain-will-track-vaxx-status-prohibit-purchasing-tra.html
𝐂𝐃𝐂 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃! 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐃!
https://rumble.com/vkcmw9-cdc-exposed-new-evidence-about-pcr-tests-will-blow-your-mind.html
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆! 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐔𝐩! 𝟒𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐃, 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃!
https://rumble.com/vk26qv-breaking-massive-cover-up-45000-dead-booster-plan-exposed.html
𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂! - 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐉𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐃, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐚𝐱𝐱 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬
https://rumble.com/vjxv7w-horrific-five-jet-blue-airlines-pilots-dead-media-intentionally-hiding-vaxx.html
𝐃𝐫 . 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐬 | '𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬' 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃! "𝐈𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧" - 𝟓𝐆, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬
https://rumble.com/vjuoiv-dr-.-judy-mikovits-vaccines-exposed-it-really-is-a-bioweapon-5g-graphene-mi.html
https://rumble.com/vjukvf-exclusive-dr.-judy-mikovits-drops-bombs-fauci-exposed-covid-defined..html
𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐧 '𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰
https://rumble.com/vjhvff-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-goes-full-truth-with-explosive-based-fact-spew-on-stew-.html
Here’s a great site with a lot of information, including the 2010 Rockefeller Plan, who’s Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Jeffery Epstein, the Vax and so much more.
https://timetofreeamerica.com
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