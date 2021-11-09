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"Light It Up" - Tensions Rising In America
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69 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Slow boiling tensions will tenderize America until she repents. Powder keg tensions will bubble over into racially motivated murder, public turmoil and serious trials and challenges that break down people and society as a whole. A somber word about children. 'Repent' says the Lord, 'and you will be saved as my Remnant'. Who is Mystery Babylon, and why will she fall? A little background about this messenger and how to keep your eyes on God and your heart fixed on Him alone. ❤️
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/24/light-it-up-september-2-2020/
Related Prophetic word:
EZEKIEL 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
EZEKIEL 13 VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeouFMO6oLg
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Slow boiling tensions will tenderize America until she repents. Powder keg tensions will bubble over into racially motivated murder, public turmoil and serious trials and challenges that break down people and society as a whole. A somber word about children. 'Repent' says the Lord, 'and you will be saved as my Remnant'. Who is Mystery Babylon, and why will she fall? A little background about this messenger and how to keep your eyes on God and your heart fixed on Him alone. ❤️
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/24/light-it-up-september-2-2020/
Related Prophetic word:
EZEKIEL 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
EZEKIEL 13 VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeouFMO6oLg
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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