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BREAKING MILITARY NEWS - US Marines w-Taiwan military to invade mainland China?!?!?
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1851 views • February 04, 2021
Posted on "We the People News" : Scott McKay interviews Cristian W regarding Trumps plan to take down the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) with the help of Taiwan military, Xi and Putin and restore a republic to China; and, how Trump is still our President. WOW!!
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vdedev-us-marines-w-taiwan-military-invade-mainland-china.html
We the People News Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vdedev-us-marines-w-taiwan-military-invade-mainland-china.html
We the People News Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
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