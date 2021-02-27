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Learn the Difference between a FAKE shooting and a Real one.
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172 views • February 27, 2021
Allison Parker Fake Shooting. Her Ultra-GAY "Fiancé" and her professional actor father took to TV to push gun control the day it happened. Her father can be seen in commercials like Raisin Bran. They are in the cult. Creepy liars. Notice the clothing. Red and Black for initiates , white and black for the higher witch. You see this is many fake shootings and events IE: SandyHoax.
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